National Traffic Police Commander Chief Superintendent Amir Jibli was involved in a road accident on Sunday evening in which a cyclist was moderately injured near Ra'anana Junction.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the cyclist entered the intersection against a red light, while Jibli proceeded through the intersection after the traffic light turned green.

In a statement, the Israel Police said, "A short while ago, the commander of the National Traffic Police reported that he had been involved in a road accident on Highway 4, near Ra'anana Junction, in which a cyclist sustained moderate injuries."

"The commander immediately notified emergency services and police authorities. Traffic investigators from the Sharon District arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the incident."