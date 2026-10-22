Firefighters from the Beit Shemesh station were dispatched Thursday morning to the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Highway 353, near the community of Srigim, after a minibus veered off the road and onto the embankment.

Nine young passengers were trapped inside the minibus and were unable to exit the vehicle on their own.

Firefighters worked to extricate the passengers, successfully rescuing all nine and transferring them to medical teams. Eight sustained minor injuries, while one was seriously injured.

Incident Commander Zacharia Rafael stated: "Upon arriving at the scene, we identified a minibus that had veered off the road with nine people trapped inside. We acted quickly and professionally to rescue all the passengers and transfer them to the care of medical personnel."