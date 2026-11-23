Several semi-official Iranian media outlets quoted Arab diplomatic sources as saying that Iran would present Qatar with a revised version of its seven conditions, journalist Roi Kais reported.

According to the report, the revision is due to the fact that Iran has been waiting for some time for an American response to its plan to open the Strait of Hormuz within two days.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman will visit Washington on Monday and meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and several other American officials, the report added.

Iran has repeatedly linked reopening the Strait of Hormuz to US acceptance of its seven conditions. On November 12, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran had conveyed its demands through Qatar and was awaiting an official, detailed American response. He listed lifting the naval blockade and oil sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian funds, noninterference in Iran’s internal affairs, and a permanent end to fighting on all fronts among Tehran’s demands. Israel National News

Earlier in November, Iran rejected Washington’s response to its proposal, with security chief Mohsen Rezaei insisting that the US explicitly address all seven conditions before the strait could reopen. Qatar and Pakistan have continued mediating between the sides, but no agreement had been announced as of November 20.