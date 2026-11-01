Unchanged since its creation, the infamous Muslim Brotherhood insignia features two crossed swords-the swords of Islam-above a single, commanding word: Wa’idu (وأعدوا). The logo conveys a powerful call to action that much of the West has persistently misunderstood.

The term comes from Surah al-Anfal: “And prepare {Wa’idu} against them whatever you are able of power and of steeds of war by which you may terrify the enemy of Allah and your enemy and others besides them whom you do not know, but Allah knows..."

While the overt brutality of groups such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda prompted a swift Western military response, the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) has waged a patient, covert campaign of institutional subversion within the West, largely without an adequate response. Its approach relies on patience and secrecy, the significance of which is too often overlooked. Soft power is central to putting this approach into practice.

In this strategy, soft power serves as the clandestine extension of hard power. It appears outwardly consistent with the intended audience’s values and beliefs, but that apparent alignment conceals its underlying objectives. Attraction becomes a means of gaining influence and, when coupled with coercion, advancing a gradual transformation. Soft power is commonly understood as a means for countries to attract investment, gain influence, and build goodwill without resorting to military force. To do so, a country must understand its target audience and tailor its message to that audience’s values and worldview. Non-state actors, meanwhile, use soft power to gain legitimacy and influence, often operating through front organizations that lay the groundwork for spreading their ideas from the bottom up.

To understand the Muslim Brotherhood’s soft-power apparatus, we must place it in its broader context, beginning with its principal sponsor: Qatar, governed by the Al Thani royal family. This sponsorship takes several forms, including funding for university programs, K-12 schools, and foreign-policy research in the United States and Europe. These publicly visible initiatives provide a vehicle for soft power. Asked about the Qatar Investment Fund’s substantial funding for international university branches, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, mother of the current emir, explicitly rejected a connection to strategic interests at the annual WISE education summit in Doha:

“I never thought about it like that. People always think that you should link your foreign aid with your national interests. Does it need to be always like this? I don’t see it this way. I see it as a global responsibility towards others."

Despite this denial, Qatar’s educational largesse is widely interpreted as part of a broader effort to exert international influence through culture and learning. Viewed through this lens, these initiatives are neither disorganized nor random. They are specific steps in the Muslim Brotherhood’s playbook for replacing Western civilization with its own interpretation of Islamic rule under Sharia.

The strategic paralysis of Western policymakers toward the Muslim Brotherhood and its allies stems from a fundamental misreading of Islamist political participation. For years, Western capitals operated under a “gradualist illusion," assuming that the embrace of electoral politics by figures such as Recep Tayyip Erdogan signaled an ideological commitment to democratic norms. Yet the underlying doctrine had been explicitly articulated decades earlier.

In a 1996 interview, Erdogan, then mayor of Istanbul, famously declared, “Democracy is like a train; we ride it until we get where we want to go, and then we get off." This was not a rhetorical slip but a precise articulation of the Muslim Brotherhood’s core methodology: the tactical exploitation of liberal democratic institutions to achieve an illiberal Islamist hegemony. By the time Erdogan had systematically dismantled domestic opposition in Turkey and established a permissive operating environment for Hamas before October 7, the train had long since reached its destination.

To understand this subversion, we must examine the theological foundations of the Muslim Brotherhood’s activities, rather than focus solely on its extensively researched organizational networks. Wa’idu, the call on Brotherhood members and supporters to prepare, provides a starting point for understanding its strategy. It calls not merely for waiting but for active preparation. The question, then, is what forms of power the movement is accumulating and how it intends to use them.

A central pillar of this strategy is Tamkeen, described in the internal document known as “The Project" as a means of entrenching the Brotherhood within Western institutions to influence them from within. Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, the late spiritual leader and preeminent jurist of the Muslim Brotherhood, provided a theological foundation for this approach through his doctrine of Fiqh al-Aqaliyyat-the jurisprudence of Muslim minorities-which addresses Muslim conduct in minority settings, particularly in Western countries. He wrote:

“I always told the Brothers in foreign countries, try to form small societies of your own within the larger society, otherwise you will be diluted like salt in water. What kept the Jews intact was the formation of the Jewish Ghetto, try making a Muslim Ghetto"

This directive provides theological and legal justification for creating parallel societies. Its reference to the Jewish historical experience is not incidental; it is used to legitimize these structures, although the two cases are not equivalent. Such a parallel society encompasses independent schools and educational systems, social services, cultural facilities, and activities, all grounded in Brotherhood doctrine.

The proposed “Muslim Ghetto" also serves another purpose: it allows Brotherhood-affiliated organizations to position themselves as gatekeepers for Muslim communities in Western countries. At first glance, community representation may appear entirely reasonable. Examining the ideology of the organizations claiming that role, however, reveals a growing problem. Governments lend legitimacy to Brotherhood-affiliated organizations by engaging with them as community representatives. These organizations, often funded by Qatar and like-minded sponsors, continue to use democratic mechanisms to undermine Western values.

One such mechanism is the public embrace of multicultural language and ideals, including human rights, integration, and equality. Internally, however, strategic texts such as “The Project" (1982) and the 1991 “Explanatory Memorandum," uncovered during investigations into Brotherhood members, reveal a narrative of victimhood and religious supremacy. In these texts, democratic space is treated as a vehicle for Da’wa-proselytization-and long-term structural change. Because this process unfolds in stages, understanding its key terms is essential to understanding the Ikhwan.

The initial phase is Ta’arif (introduction), which draws on the concept of Wasatiyyah. This term is misleadingly presented to Western audiences as “moderation," while in practice denoting a pragmatic, phased approach to Islamist objectives. It leads to Takwin (cultivation or formation), the crucial stage of building loyalty and establishing parallel community structures under the guise of empowering marginalized diaspora communities, including through student-rights groups. This process serves two purposes: it builds trust among community members while systematically indoctrinating them into political Islam.

The 2001 raid on the Lugano residence of Brotherhood financier Youssef Nada, which uncovered “The Project" and its detailed blueprint for infiltrating Western institutions, should have sent lasting shock waves through the global intelligence community. The document outlined covert operations, alliances with political rivals, efforts to influence media consumption, and the use of doublethink as elements of a broader plan to conquer the West. Yet decades later, Western capitals remain paralyzed by the fear of diplomatic repercussions. A 2018 U.S. congressional hearing on whether to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a Foreign Terrorist Organization exposed this divide in Western thinking.

While advocates pushed for a blanket designation, opponents argued that such a move would fracture vital Middle Eastern alliances. Representative Stephen Lynch articulated the prevailing hesitation:

“It’s my understanding that some of my colleagues in Congress have called for the Trump administration to go further and to designate the entire Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization, just as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates have done... wholesale designation would severely complicate our relationship with the regional security partners, including Jordan, Tunisia, Morocco, Turkey, and Kuwait, where the Muslim Brotherhood functions within mainstream government and society"

Lynch’s argument prioritized preserving U.S. partnerships in the Middle East over designating the entire Brotherhood apparatus as a terrorist organization, despite the decisions of several other countries to do so. Offshoots operating under the Ikhwan’s ideological umbrella warrant a firm response. With limited resources, however, efforts should focus on already designated entities and their sponsors.

During the hearing, leading experts addressed whether the Brotherhood constituted a global threat and examined the implications of designating the movement as a whole. Daniel Benjamin, a former ambassador-at-large and coordinator for counterterrorism at the U.S. Department of State, warned that such a designation could be a serious mistake. His argument rested first on the assertion that there was insufficient evidence of coordinated activity and subversion, and second, more critically, on the danger of driving pragmatic Muslims into the arms of Islamists:

“Unwise actions to target the Muslim Brotherhood groups will only deepen the animus against America, and we should not do anything that helps our enemies attract more recruits. That, too, would be a blunder."

This hesitation rests on a fundamental misapplication of the principle of “live and let live." While that principle reflects a deeply held Western democratic ideal, applying it to a committed Islamist vanguard amounts to strategic suicide. The Muslim Brotherhood’s global apparatus has never ceased advancing its revisionist agenda. By systematically putting the doctrines of Tamkeen, Ta’arif, and Takwin into practice through both overt and covert channels, the movement dulls the West’s ability to recognize and resist its activities. It exploits Western tolerance to generate sympathy and shield its institutional subversion.

Adopting an offensive strategic posture is therefore no longer an optional escalation but an operational necessity. Maintaining a broad coalition against the Muslim Brotherhood, while formally recognizing it as a global vehicle for advancing political Islam, would strengthen efforts by governments across the Americas and Europe to dismantle its infrastructure. A terrorist designation would also provide a legal basis for action by Western security services against the movement’s subversive activities.

Because this apparatus is already deeply entrenched within the state structures of Doha and Ankara, the United States and its allies must confront these capitals directly. They must demand a categorical reassessment of their ties to the Ikhwan and its global offshoots as a non-negotiable condition for continued partnership.