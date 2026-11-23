נתפסו שב"חים שהתחבאו בדופן כפולה של רכב מסחרי

Ten Palestinian Arabs attempting to enter Israel without permits were found in two vehicles at the Maccabim checkpoint, concealed in a false wall in a commercial vehicle and in the trunk of another vehicle.

The first incident occurred when IDF troops operating at the Maccabim checkpoint noticed a suspicious commercial vehicle and ordered its driver to stop for inspection. The driver got out and attempted to flee, but the troops arrested him.

An inspection of the vehicle revealed a concealed compartment inside a false wall built between the passenger cabin and the cargo area. Eight infiltrators, residents of Judea and Samaria in their 30s to 60s, were found inside. According to police, they were hiding there in an attempt to enter Israel without entry permits.

During a separate operation at the crossing, forces stopped another vehicle for inspection after it also aroused officers' suspicions. A search uncovered two more Palestinian Arabs without permits, both residents of Judea and Samaria in their 30s, hiding in the trunk.

The two were arrested along with the driver, a woman in her 50s from Lod suspected of transporting them. All those arrested were taken for questioning, and both vehicles used to transport them were seized.