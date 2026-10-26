תיעוד: פשיטה על בתי מחבלים ביהודה ושומרון צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Three terrorists were arrested during police operations at several locations in Judea and Samaria, during which two hunting rifles, ammunition, and military equipment were seized.

Two of the suspects were arrested in Bethlehem after intelligence indicated that one had ties to the Hamas terrorist organization, while the other was suspected of possessing weapons.

The operation in Bethlehem was carried out by the Gilad District Crime Fighting Unit of the Judea and Samaria Police District, together with IDF soldiers from the Etzion Brigade.

The forces searched several locations throughout the city, including the homes of the two suspects.

During the raids, officers discovered and seized a hunting rifle loaded with ammunition, IDF uniforms, and additional technological equipment.

The two suspects, both residents of Bethlehem, were arrested and taken for questioning at the Maaleh Adumim police station on suspicion of carrying or possessing weapons and unlawfully possessing military equipment.

Meanwhile, during a separate operation conducted by detectives from the Hebron police station, officers seized another hunting rifle and a large quantity of ammunition.

A suspect believed to have been in possession of the weapon and ammunition was arrested and taken for questioning.