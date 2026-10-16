התפרעויות הפלסטינים במסיק חמל jsr

Palestinian Arab rioters on Friday morning attacked Jews in the Binyamin Region areas of al-Mughayyir and Abu Falah.

During the attacks, the Arabs hurled stones and rocks at their victims, launched fireworks directly at them, and set fire to an agricultural field belonging to Jewish residents. Several Israelis sustained minor injuries during the attacks.

The incident began when dozens of Palestinian Arabs, accompanied by extremist left-wing Israeli activists and foreign activists, left the village of al-Mughayyir and headed toward agricultural lands belonging to Jewish farms in the area, under the cover of olive-harvesting activities.

The Arab rioters set fire to an agricultural field belonging to Jewish residents, who rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames. The residents were subsequently attacked with stones and rocks hurled at them.

Footage published from the scene shows rioters firing fireworks and throwing rocks during the confrontations. The Binyamin Regional Council claimed that the fireworks were fired directly at Israelis while journalists present at the scene documented the events.

The Binyamin Regional Council accused the Palestinian Authority of direct involvement in the incident, claiming that PA vehicles were operating in the area during the clashes.

According to the Council, hundreds of Palestinian Arabs and activists participated in the incidents, which it said were intended to provoke confrontations with Jewish residents under the cover of the olive harvest.

Following the attacks, large numbers of IDF and Border Police forces were dispatched to the scene. Border Police officers worked to disperse those involved and restore order in the area.

The Binyamin Regional Council noted that early on Friday morning, it had warned of the planned arrival of far-left activists at various locations in the area, and that these activists intended to provoke confrontations with Jewish residents and document them as part of a campaign against Jewish settlements, under the banner of "settler violence."

"The Council views the incident as part of a deliberate attempt to exploit the olive harvest season to create violent confrontations with residents of Jewish farms in the area."