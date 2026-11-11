צפו: שני שב"חים נעצרו בתום מרדף

Officers from the Israel Police’s Romach unit arrested two illegal infiltrators and a driver suspected of transporting them following a chase in Baqa al-Gharbiyye.

During an operation to locate illegal infiltrators, officers spotted a suspicious vehicle and signaled for the driver to stop. He ignored their instructions and attempted to flee.

Following the chase, officers stopped the driver. A search of the vehicle revealed two people in the vehicle who were staying in Israel illegally. All three were arrested and taken to the Baqa al-Gharbiyye police station for further questioning.

In a statement, police said they would continue to take action against infiltrators and those who assist them in order to protect public safety.