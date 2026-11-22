A meeting on Sunday evening between the negotiating teams of Likud and the Yashar party, led by Gadi Eisenkot, lasted more than four hours.

Channel 12 reported that the sides discussed judicial reform, the establishment of a commission of inquiry and the conscription bill, but did not discuss a rotation arrangement for the premiership.

One disagreement concerned the participation of Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir in a future government.

Yashar representatives demanded that Ben-Gvir not be part of the government formed, but Likud representatives declined to make that commitment.

The Yashar and Likud parties issued a joint statement following negotiations between their representatives, stating that both sides presented their positions on a range of key issues and held detailed discussions. The parties agreed to hold a follow-up meeting.

Alongside the talks between Likud and Yashar, Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid published a post criticizing statements that attribute support for terrorism to the entire Arab public.

Lapid wrote, "In every generation, before Jews were harmed, people said of them: 'All of them.' All of them are traitors. All of them are well poisoners. All of them are murderers and supporters of terrorism. Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir and Gottlieb never stop shouting about the Arab Knesset members: 'They are supporters of terrorism, all of them.' Likud issues an official statement about 'the votes of terror supporters.' It does not matter which party they belong to, what they believe, whether they are religious or secular, whether they condemned Hamas or not - they are all the same. We rightly demand that the world not say 'all Jews.' Anyone who demands that cannot say 'all Arabs.' My father survived those who said 'all of them' about Jews. He would not forgive anyone who says that today in Hebrew, in Israel's Knesset. Neither would I".