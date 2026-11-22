United Torah Judaism has called on Likud and the opposition bloc led by MK Gadi Eisenkot to advance legislation suspending the arrests of Torah students classified as deserters, even before the next government is formed.

The appeal comes amid political negotiations to secure a majority to form a government. United Torah Judaism has made clear that support for suspending the arrests is a condition for continuing negotiations with either bloc.

The party's proposed framework includes two stages. First, temporary legislation would be advanced to halt the arrests of yeshiva students before a new government is sworn in. Second, a permanent conscription law would be drafted and submitted for approval to the Councils of Torah Sages.

In conversations with Arutz Sheva, United Torah Judaism officials clarified that the party distinguishes between setting general enlistment targets for the haredi population and imposing enlistment quotas on full-time yeshiva students.

Two party officials told Arutz Sheva this morning, "We are open to accepting enlistment targets based on haredim who do not study Torah from morning until evening, and even to imposing financial sanctions on yeshivas-but under no circumstances to setting quotas for Torah students".

The remarks indicate the party's willingness to discuss an arrangement that includes enlistment targets and financial sanctions, provided no quotas requiring the enlistment of Torah students are set.

Alongside the conscription issue, United Torah Judaism is also seeking to safeguard the independence of the haredi education system.

According to a report published this morning on the "Kikar HaShabbat" website, the party is demanding a commitment not to intervene in the curricula of haredi educational institutions, including by refraining from cutting their funding for not teaching core subjects.