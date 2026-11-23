El Al announced on Sunday that it will restore direct flights between Tel Aviv and Marrakesh beginning December 21, 2026, ending a suspension of more than three years.

The Israeli airline will operate two weekly flights, on Mondays and Wednesdays, offering both economy and business class seating. Round-trip tickets will start at $599 for the basic "lite" fare, which includes a carry-on suitcase and a personal bag.

The decision follows authorization from Israeli security officials and comes shortly after Arkia announced plans to resume its own Marrakesh service in January 2027.

Direct flights between Israel and Morocco were suspended following the outbreak of the war in October 2023. Although several Israeli carriers attempted to restore service earlier this year, renewed security restrictions disrupted their plans.

Arkia briefly resumed flights to Marrakesh in August, followed by Israir in September. Sun d'Or, an El Al subsidiary, subsequently announced plans to begin operating the route.

However, the recent incident involving a flydubai flight between Dubai and Tel Aviv prompted Israeli security authorities to tighten regulations governing flights operated by Israeli airlines using foreign aircraft and crews.

The restrictions led Israir to suspend ticket sales for Marrakesh in October, with Arkia taking similar action approximately a week later. Sun d'Or also delayed the introduction of its service, initially planned for November 16, until at least December 15.

With approval to operate their own aircraft on the route, El Al and Arkia are now preparing to restore regular service.

Morocco restored diplomatic ties with Israel in 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords, a US-brokered initiative during President Donald Trump’s first term in office, that has led to increased cooperation between the two countries.

Since the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in October 2023, there have been recurring mass protests in Morocco urging the government to withdraw from the normalization agreement.

A protest in December of 2023 saw thousands staging a march in Rabat, demanding an end to Morocco's ties with Israel.

Around one million Israeli citizens trace their ancestry to Morocco. In 2022, approximately 200,000 Israelis traveled to the North African country, with many undertaking heritage visits to explore their family roots.