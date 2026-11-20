Arkia announced Friday morning that it will resume direct flights to Marrakesh, Morocco, in January 2027, becoming the first Israeli airline to announce the restoration of service to the destination following a suspension prompted by Shin Bet security requirements.

The decision follows joint efforts by the Civil Aviation Authority and Israeli security officials to resolve security concerns and obtain the necessary approvals.

"Following joint efforts by the Civil Aviation Authority and Israeli security officials, Arkia announces that all approvals required to resume service on the popular route have been obtained," the airline said in a statement.

Flights to Marrakesh will operate twice weekly, on Mondays and Wednesdays, with service expected to continue year-round. Tickets are already available for purchase.

Israeli airlines suspended flights to Morocco following security restrictions imposed after an attempted attack on a flydubai flight.

Arkia, which announced the cancellation of its Morocco flights last month, is now preparing to restore service after the security issues were resolved. Other Israeli airlines are also expected to announce the resumption of flights to Marrakesh in the coming weeks.