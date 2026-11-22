Gilad Katz, Israel's former consul in Houston, warns that sanctions imposed by Britain and Australia on entities operating in Judea and Samaria could set a precedent for similar measures by other countries.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Katz urges the Israeli government to respond firmly, consider using its security and intelligence relationships as diplomatic leverage, and strengthen ties with countries beyond Europe.

According to Katz, the greatest danger lies not in the immediate economic impact of the sanctions, but in the diplomatic precedent they establish.

"In diplomacy, one of the most sensitive issues is precedent," he explains. "Even if an incident is not particularly serious, or can be contained, if it sets a precedent and you cannot know where it will end, that is an event in its own right."

Katz says the expansion of sanctions beyond individuals to include companies and organizations working with local authorities in Judea and Samaria is particularly significant.

Some of these companies are involved in construction and settlement expansion, he notes, raising concerns that the measures could hinder further development and eventually extend to additional organizations and their employees.

Turning to Israel's potential response, Katz points to the political outlook of the governments imposing the sanctions.

"We are talking about two Labour governments, in Britain and Australia, which are very similar governments with the same worldview, and that worldview is becoming increasingly radical," he says, comparing their positions to those of the progressive wing of the US Democratic Party.

Despite his criticism, Katz cautions against severing diplomatic ties with either country. Instead, he advocates continued engagement alongside a broader reassessment of Israel's foreign policy priorities.

He argues that Israel should look beyond Western Europe, where many governments have adopted increasingly critical positions toward it. While identifying Germany, the Czech Republic, and Hungary as relatively friendly countries, he urges Israel to strengthen relationships elsewhere.

Katz highlights opportunities in South America, where he sees conservative political movements gaining influence, and identifies Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, and Colombia as potential partners. He also emphasizes India's importance as a global power and strategic ally.

"There is also a whole world beyond Europe; we need to understand that and make use of it. When a window begins to close in one place, you go to windows elsewhere and open them. That is how sound, assertive, and active policy works."

At the same time, Katz believes Israel should make clear to Britain and Australia that continued sanctions could have consequences for bilateral relations.

"We need to tell the British and the Australians that if they stick to this policy, we will decide whether to leave relations as they are. We have various forms of leverage, whether involving intelligence matters that are important to them or security cooperation. We do not need to use everything, and we do not need to go overboard, but we need to act wisely, above all to make the other side understand that it cannot strike us and expect us to bow our heads and hope it passes."

Katz also challenges the argument that a more centrist Israeli government would improve relations with European countries and reduce diplomatic pressure.

"We need to understand that to satisfy the British, we would have to stop our entire war in Gaza, withdraw from every part of Gaza, and withdraw completely from Lebanon and Syria, and even then there is no guarantee that their attitude would change. They would look and say: See, this is the only thing Israel understands, force alone, and if we apply more force against them, they will back down even further."

He argues that diplomatic relations depend not only on dialogue and personal connections, but also on a country's ability to deter others from exerting pressure.

"Deterrence is enormously important in diplomacy. Those who have deterrence have an advantage. Those who lack deterrence are seen as a weak country that can be manipulated and threatened, and that will give in."

While acknowledging that Israel faces a challenging diplomatic environment and cannot expect to prevail in every dispute, Katz insists that this is no reason to make concessions in advance.

"I truly believe that today, after succeeding on seven fronts, the State of Israel can also contend with Britain and Australia. We must use every tool we have in the diplomatic arena to explain our position and project seriousness and strength."