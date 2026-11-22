MK Ahmad Tibi of the Joint List has sparked fresh controversy over footage of a meeting he held with former Jordanian lawmaker Khalil Atiyeh.

The footage shows Atiyeh, known for his hostile positions toward Israel, hosting Tibi, praising his work, saluting him, and calling him a hero.

Atiyeh, who previously served in Jordan's parliament, has become known over the years for statements and protests against Israel. Among other things, he has burned the Israeli flag on several occasions, both inside and outside the Jordanian parliament.

Following the release of the footage, journalist Jacky Hugi addressed the meeting in a post on X, criticizing Tibi's decision to meet with the Jordanian politician.

Hugi wrote, "MK Ahmad Tibi's meeting with Jordanian politician Khalil Atiyeh is an act of coalition sabotage at the most sensitive moment. Atiyeh may be a two-bit provocateur, but he is known as one of the most vehement haters of Israel in Amman. Tibi knows Atiyeh and what he represents, and is well aware of the sensitivity in Israel toward such figures. He knows full well that the images from the meeting will serve the Netanyahu camp in its opposition to including Arab parties".

Hugi went on to suggest two possible explanations for Tibi's considerations, making clear that these were his own assessments. He wrote, "Either he sought to undermine Mansour Abbas's entry into the coalition, if there was still any chance of that, or he was so intoxicated by his party's achievements that he could no longer distinguish right from wrong. How else can one explain meeting with a Jordanian clown, coming back home here and complaining about our own collection of clowns?"