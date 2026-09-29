The IDF announced on Tuesday that more than 100 Israeli rioters clashed with security forces overnight in the area of Jalud in Samaria, leaving three Israel Border Police officers lightly injured and preventing a Palestinian Arab family from returning to its home.

According to the IDF, soldiers and Border Police officers were deployed to the area to disperse the rioters and protect local residents as part of a coordinated operation to facilitate the family's return.

The family had previously been forced to leave its home following several incidents of nationalist crime directed against it. However, the violence that erupted during the operation prevented security forces from completing the family's return.

During the disturbances, more than 100 Israeli rioters blocked roads, burned tires, and threw rocks at security personnel. They also set fire to Palestinian Arab-owned structures, vehicles, and other property in the area.

Three Border Police officers sustained light injuries during the clashes, while a security forces vehicle was damaged.

Security forces used riot dispersal measures to break up the gathering and arrested two suspects, who were subsequently transferred to the Judea and Samaria District Police for questioning.

The IDF added that district police investigators and forensic teams are expected to enter the area later under military protection to gather evidence, document findings, and collect testimonies as part of the investigation into the incidents.

The security establishment strongly condemned attacks against security personnel performing their duties, as well as acts of vandalism and destruction of property.

"Such incidents divert attention, undermine stability, and hinder the security forces’ defensive and counterterrorism activities," the IDF stated.