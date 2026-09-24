תיעוד "המצור" על קוצרה ללא קרדיט

Drone footage circulated on Thursday afternoon shows a house in the village of Qusra with no people surrounding it, after claims had been circulated in the preceding hours that hilltop activists were laying siege to homes in the village.

Alongside photographs published from the homes, it was claimed that they showed "images from inside the homes besieged by settlers in Qusra."

Drone footage circulated later shows the house, which has an American flag flying over it, with no people surrounding it. The footage also shows journalists who arrived at the scene to document the reported incident.

Binyamin Regional Council head and Yesha Council Chairman Yisrael Ganz said the footage disproves the claims that had circulated earlier.

"This is exactly how a blood libel against the settlement enterprise is manufactured: A lie is spread about 'settlers laying siege to a house,' cameras and journalists are summoned, and then footage from the scene reveals that there is no one there," Ganz said.

"There is no siege and there are no settlers. There is a coordinated fabrication intended to produce images and headlines against the State of Israel," he added.

"These lies quickly become headlines around the world, international officials fall into the trap, and the entire State of Israel pays the price. This time, the cameras caught the lie in real time."