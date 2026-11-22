This is an AI-generated fake video being presented as real footage.

A video circulating on social media that purported to show Israeli hilltop activists stealing bananas and damaging an irrigation system at a Palestinian Arab plantation near Shechem (Nablus) was generated using artificial intelligence and amassed millions of views, according to an investigation published by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism.

According to the ministry's findings, the video began spreading on November 16, 2026, and by the following day had received more than 1.5 million views across various platforms, where it was presented as authentic footage of damage inflicted on Palestinian farmers.

The video purportedly shows hilltop activists damaging a banana plantation and its irrigation infrastructure in the al-Mas'udiya area, northwest of Nablus.

The ministry noted that allegations of banana crop theft and damage to irrigation infrastructure in the area had previously appeared in Palestinian media reports on November 4 and 7. However, those reports were not accompanied by verified visual evidence, and no independent verification by non-Palestinian media outlets was found.

The investigation found that the video circulated afterward was not footage of the alleged incidents, but AI-generated content.

As part of the investigation, the ministry used video analysis tools that identified anomalies characteristic of AI-generated content.

These included tools that changed shape between frames, as well as distortions in the hands and faces of the figures appearing in the video that were inconsistent with real footage.

According to the review, the video was initially shared on X with a caption accusing Israeli hilltop activists of stealing crops and damaging Palestinian property.

The video was subsequently reposted by additional accounts, in some cases with exactly the same caption. Accounts that shared it included users from the United States, Brazil, Turkey, Qatar and Pakistan, including an account with approximately 774,000 followers.

The ministry noted that some of the accounts involved in spreading the video were suspected bot accounts, and that Arabic hashtags related to the al-Mas'udiya area, hilltop activists and banana cultivation were also used.

The ministry also pointed to a similar case in October, when a video circulated on X purporting to show olive trees being uprooted in Judea and Samaria. According to an investigation by France 24, the video was created using the Gemini AI tool, and the watermark indicating its origin was concealed with a "like" sticker.

The ministry warned that AI videos allow fabricated visual material to spread rapidly, creating the impression that it depicts real events before its authenticity has been checked.

Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli addressed the findings, saying, "Videos fabricated using AI technologies are a destructive weapon in the battle for public opinion against Israel. The video exposed here illustrates the danger of fabricated content becoming supposed 'evidence' on social media and how quickly it can spread. We will not allow lies to become truth".

The ministry's director general, Avi Cohen Scali, added, "We are identifying a significant development in the methods used to spread disinformation against Israel. The combination of reports that have not been independently verified, realistic AI-generated videos and networks of accounts spreading the same messages makes it possible to create a false impression within hours that reaches millions of users".

He said the case illustrates the need for systematic content monitoring, the use of technologies to detect fabricated material and the rapid exposure of misleading information.