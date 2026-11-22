New details revealed today (Sunday) indicate that the man filmed wearing an IDF uniform during an emotional reunion with his family in the Druze village of Hader in southern Syria is not an IDF officer, as initially reported.

According to an investigation by Kan News, the man is an Israeli citizen serving in one of the security organizations, rather than an active-duty or reserve IDF officer. He traveled to Syria to visit his family while wearing an IDF uniform.

Footage circulated on social media shows the man, identified in reports as Atef Hasson, stepping out of a military vehicle wearing a uniform bearing the rank of lieutenant colonel. He is seen emotionally embracing and kissing family members whom he had not seen for many years.

Following the publication of the footage, the IDF's 210th Division, which is responsible for the Israel-Syria border and the area surrounding the Druze villages in the Golan Heights buffer zone, launched an investigation.

According to the report, officials in the division also learned of the visit for the first time after the video circulated online. They are now examining the circumstances under which the man entered the village wearing an IDF uniform.

Earlier this morning, it was reported that Hasson, who left the village decades ago and now lives in the Golan Heights town of Mas'ade, had returned to his birthplace to visit his mother and other family members.

Druze commentator Radwan Abu Saada, who published the footage and Hassoun's story, wrote that the reunion took place after more than half a century of separation.

"After more than half a century of separation… Atef Hasson returns to Hader and reunites with his mother, family and relatives. The tragedy of closed borders encompasses thousands of human stories," Abu Saada wrote.

According to Abu Saada, Hasson enlisted in the IDF in the late 1970s or early 1980s and subsequently advanced to command positions. Abu Saada stated that Hassoun currently serves as a field officer in the 106th Armored Brigade, where Bedouin soldiers from the Negev also serve.

Abu Saada emphasized that beyond Hasson's long military career, his story reflects the complex reality faced by Druze families living on opposite sides of the border.

In his post, Abu Saada also discussed other Druze families in the Golan Heights, Galilee and Carmel regions who have relatives in Syria. According to him, some families have not seen one another for decades, while in other cases, younger family members have never had the opportunity to meet their relatives across the border.

Abu Saada called for the establishment of a mechanism that would allow family visits and humanitarian reunions between relatives living in Israel and Syria.

"Atef Hasson returned to Hader after more than half a century. But thousands of other stories are still waiting for a happy ending," he wrote, expressing hope that the family reunion would pave the way for other families separated for decades to be reunited.