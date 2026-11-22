Druze leader sounds alarm over massacres in Syria | America Right Now

Newsmax journalist Tom Basile traveled to Julis in northern Israel to meet with the Druze community, explore its traditions and faith, and hear firsthand accounts of the challenges facing Druze communities in Syria and the region.

Basile met with Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Muwaffaq Tarif, who described the Druze as a small, peaceful community that seeks to coexist with Jews, Christians and Muslims.

"We love to live among the Jews, the Christians, the Muslims. We're very peaceful and we consider ourselves as a bridge for peace," Tarif told Basile.

The interview focused on the Druze community's relationship with Israel, which Tarif described as distinctive and deeply integrated into the country's political and security institutions.

"We are involved in many different decisions in the country, the political institutions, the security institutions, all of them," Tarif said, adding that the Druze community is frequently called upon to help resolve complicated situations and serve as a bridge between different groups.

Basile contrasted the Druze community's experience in Israel with the situation facing Druze in Syria, where he said the community has been subjected to severe violence and persecution.

Tarif described the situation in Sweida, a predominantly Druze area in southern Syria, as dire, alleging that thousands had been killed, women abducted and raped, and dozens of villages remained under siege. He urged the United States and the international community to take a more active role in helping the displaced and protecting those still under threat.

"We requested the help of Elon Musk to actually help us with the lack of electricity and everything else, to help all these displaced people," Tarif said.

He argued that Israel had been the only country to stand consistently alongside the Druze in Syria, warning that the consequences of unchecked terrorism extend well beyond the region.

"Human rights institutions are ignoring all the massacres and everything that happened in Syria up until this point," Tarif said. He appealed to Americans to act in accordance with their country's stated commitment to peace and human rights.

"We consider America to be the mother of the world, and we honor and respect the United States and its people and its leaders," he said, calling for American involvement in efforts to address the crisis.

Basile also spoke with Nayla Abu-Jamal, whose daughter Alma was among 12 Druze children killed when a Hezbollah rocket struck a soccer field in Majdal Shams on July 27, 2024.

Abu-Jamal recalled the children, aged between 10 and 16, as energetic, joyful and full of dreams. Her daughter, she said, was a gifted, creative and natural leader who brought joy to her family.

Abu-Jamal showed Basile a canvas featuring a sentence written by Alma: "On this earth, there's so much worth living for."

The words, she said, reflected her daughter's outlook on life, and she has sought to preserve her memory by choosing to promote love and hope despite the tragedy.

"My message to the world is simple: humanity must rise above all divisions," Abu-Jamal said.

She also urged the international community to take concrete action to help the Druze in Sweida, stressing that social media expressions of solidarity alone are not enough.

"I believe that the big countries like USA, they can do a lot. Trust me, they can do a lot if they want and they can," she said. "Just wake up before it's too late. Let's save what's left of humanity on this earth."

Basile concluded by highlighting the possibility of coexistence among Israel's diverse communities, encouraging viewers to visit and experience the Druze community firsthand.

"The reality is it is possible to live together. It is possible to share the happy and sad parts together," he said, describing the Druze as a community with a distinctive religious and cultural tradition and a commitment to peace.