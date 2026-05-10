ההבטחה של נתניהו לראשי הרשויות הדרוזיות עומר מירון, לע"מ; סטילס: קובי גדעון

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his staff attended the Conference of Druze and Circassian Local Authority Heads on Sunday at the Dead Sea.

He was joined by Federation of Local Authorities Head Haim Bibas, Druze community spiritual leader Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, Druze and Circassian Local Authorities Forum Head and Kasra-Samia Local Council Head Yasser Ghadban, and other local authority heads.

Netanyahu began his remarks by addressing the security situation of the Druze community in Syria. He revealed that he was dealing with the matter and that he had held discussions about it with US President Donald Trump. "I want to tell you that the most important mission is ensuring life," he stated, adding that "I am committed to this - to bring all the power and all the strength of the State of Israel to this sacred mission, because you bring the strength and power to our alliance."

During his address, Netanyahu honored the heroism of the Druze and Circassian soldiers on the battlefield: "I see it in the heroic soldiers. I see it in the bereaved families who break my heart. I see it in the endless display of heroism by the Druze fighters and commanders. I have been committed to this from a very young age; these are not just words."

"I want you to know that I do this for a simple reason - because we are brothers. This is not a phrase, nor is it a collection of empty words. It comes from the depths of my heart. It guides our fighters and our pilots, and it will continue to guide us."

This being said, he added: There are also things that have not been implemented but which must be carried out. The Druze and the Circassians are brothers - brothers are not abandoned!"