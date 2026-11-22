An emotional family reunion was filmed in the Druze village of Hader in southern Syria's Quneitra province, where Col. Atef Hasson, a Druze IDF officer, returned to his birthplace and met his mother, siblings and other relatives after decades apart.

Footage circulated on social media shows Hasson arriving in the village in his IDF uniform, accompanied by soldiers. His relatives welcome him emotionally, and he embraces them after their long separation.

According to the information published, Hasson left his home village about four decades ago, moved to Israel and enlisted in the IDF. During his service, he rose through the ranks to colonel.

He now lives in the Druze town of Mas'ade in the Golan Heights, geographically not far from his birthplace. However, the border between Israel and Syria prevented him from meeting his relatives over the years.

Druze commentator Radwan Abu Saada, who published the footage and Hasson's story, wrote that the reunion followed more than half a century without contact.

Abu Saada wrote, "After more than half a century without contact… Atef Hasson returns to Hader and meets his mother, family and relatives. The tragedy of closed borders encompasses thousands of human stories".

According to Abu Saada, Hasson enlisted in the IDF in the late 1970s or early 1980s and later advanced to command positions. Abu Saada noted that Hasson currently serves as a field officer in the 106th Armored Brigade, and that Bedouin soldiers from the Negev also serve in his unit.

Abu Saada emphasized that, beyond his long military career, Hasson's story reflects the complex reality of Druze families living on both sides of the border.

In his post, Abu Saada referred to other Druze families in the Golan, Galilee and Carmel regions who have relatives in Syria. He said some families had not met for decades, while in other cases younger family members had never had the opportunity to get to know their relatives across the border.

Abu Saada called for a mechanism to allow family visits and humanitarian meetings between relatives living in Israel and Syria.

He wrote, "Atef Hasson returned to Hader after more than half a century. But thousands of other stories are still waiting for a happy ending", expressing hope that the family reunion would pave the way for other families separated for decades to reunite.