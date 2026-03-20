Israeli fighter jets on Thursday night attacked military infrastructure, command centers, and weapon storage facilities belonging to the Syrian regime.

The strike is a direct response to violent attacks carried out Thursday against Druze civilians in the al-Sweida region.

In a statement, the IDF said: "Overnight, in response to yesterday’s events, in which Druze civilians were attacked, the IDF struck a command center and weapons in military compounds belonging to the Syrian regime in southern Syria."

"The IDF will not tolerate harm towards the Druze population in Syria and will continue to operate to defend them," the statement warned. "The IDF continues to monitor developments in southern Syria and will operate in accordance with directives from the political echelon."

Defense Israel Katz warned: "We will not allow the Syrian regime to exploit our war against Iran and Hezbollah to harm the Druze. If necessary, we will strike with even greater force."

"The Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and I have instructed the IDF to strike infrastructure belonging to the Syrian regime in the As-Suwayda area, in direct response to harm inflicted on the Druze population in southern Syria.

"The message to the Syrian regime is sharp and clear: Israel will not stand by and will not allow anyone to harm the Druze under the cover of our war against the Iranian terrorist regime and against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon."

He warned, "If necessary, we will strike with even greater force. The Prime Minister and I have made it clear and issued a warning: anyone who harms the Druze in Syria - brothers of our Druze brothers in Israel - will be harmed."

"We will continue to act with determination and strength across all fronts to protect our allies and ensure the security of Israel."