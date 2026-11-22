עזה מציגה - "רעב" ו"רצח עם": כך נראית חתונה המונית ברצועה

Videos circulated on social media in recent days show a mass celebration in the Gaza Strip, with thousands of people dancing at night amid colorful lighting and decorations.

The videos have sparked online discussion against the backdrop of reports and campaigns concerning hunger, cold and flooding in Gaza.

One video shows a large crowd of revelers, some wearing relatively light clothing, dancing in an illuminated open area.

The revelers' clothing has drawn attention, as many participants appear in relatively light clothing, without coats or winter garments, in contrast to the stark accounts circulating on social media about cold conditions in Gaza.

The video was shared on X by the GAZAWOOD2 account, which publishes footage from Gaza and examines claims relating to the war.

The video was accompanied by the caption, "Gaza, now", and the account later posted additional videos of events and gatherings in Gaza, alongside ironic captions referring to the hunger, flooding and suffering reported by various sources.

Those sharing the footage seek to highlight the gap between the images of celebrations and the messages circulating on social media about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.