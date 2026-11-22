תקיפת המחבלים בעזה דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Sunday morning released the identities of three terrorists targeted in northern Gaza on Saturday, after sources in the Gaza Strip described them following the strike as aid workers for an international organization.

According to the IDF, one of the terrorists was Ahmad Badran Nimer Sawafiri, an engineering platoon commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. The two other terrorists targeted alongside him were Mustafa Yousef Mustafa Rifai and Khaled Od Fathi Nai'm.

the 3 eliminated Islamic Jihad terrorists IDF Spokesperson

The IDF said the three were touring operational positions controlled by terrorist organizations in northern Gaza at the time of the strike.

It was also disclosed that one of the terrorists had previously worked for an international humanitarian aid organization, but was dismissed after the IDF provided the organization with information about his activities in a terrorist organization.

On Saturday, the IDF announced that it had struck three terrorists from Islamic Jihad's military wing as they traveled in a vehicle used to transport food and logistical supplies to members of terrorist organizations.

Following the strike, sources in the Gaza Strip claimed that the three were aid workers for an international organization. The IDF rejected the claims, stating that they were terrorists operating within the terrorist organization.

In a statement, the military said the three had worked throughout the war, particularly recently, to advance terrorist activity against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and to rebuild the military capabilities of terrorist organizations in Gaza.

According to the IDF, their activities repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement, and the airstrike was carried out to remove the threat they posed.

The IDF stressed that its forces remain deployed in the Gaza Strip in accordance with the agreement and will act against immediate threats to troops and Israeli civilians.