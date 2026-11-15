The IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced Sunday that they have eliminated Samir Mahmoud Hassan Abu Younis, commander of Hamas's Rafah Brigade, in an overnight strike in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the joint announcement, Abu Younis had commanded the Rafah Brigade for approximately two months, having assumed the position following the elimination of his predecessor, Nael Abu Obeid, on September 15.

Abu Younis was a senior figure in Hamas's military wing and had previously held several key positions within the Rafah Brigade, including deputy brigade commander and commander of the Tel al-Sultan Battalion.

In his most recent position, Abu Younis directed Hamas terrorists under his command to plan and carry out attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.

The military said he had also been working to rebuild the Rafah Brigade's military capabilities and restore Hamas's force buildup following the severe damage the terrorist organization sustained throughout the war.

The elimination marks another blow to the Rafah Brigade's command structure, coming just two months after its previous commander was killed.

The IDF emphasized that precautions were taken before the strike to minimize the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance.

According to the military, IDF forces operating under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the existing agreement.

The IDF stressed that its forces will continue operating to eliminate immediate threats to Israeli civilians and soldiers.