Humanitarian aid flows into Gaza

The IDF and COGAT are proactively coordinating the humanitarian response in Gaza, in coordination with the Board of Peace and in cooperation with the UN, international organizations, and donor countries.

Since the beginning of preparations for winter, more than 93,000 tents have entered the Gaza Strip, including thousands in the past week alone, along with more than 8,600 trucks carrying winter supplies, hundreds of which entered during the past week.

As part of these efforts, the entry of medical equipment and supplies related to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) continues to be approved and coordinated. These efforts include the entry of 16 sewage vacuum trucks, approval of mobile clinics and vaccinations, repairs to sewage, drainage, and water infrastructure, and additional measures.

In the medical sector, hundreds of trucks carrying medical equipment and medications have entered the Gaza Strip in recent weeks, with supplies delivered directly to hospitals and clinics. These supplies include medications, dialysis fluids, defibrillators, incubators, ultrasound machines, and physiotherapy equipment, among other items.

The IDF stressed, "Hamas remains the primary obstacle to the rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip and a different future for its residents. Hamas continues to exploit humanitarian infrastructure and incoming humanitarian aid, particularly the winter supplies being brought into the Gaza Strip."

"As long as Hamas does not disarm, the rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip will not be possible.

"The IDF and COGAT continue to work alongside their international partners to address the needs of the winter season."

Humanitarian aid bound for Gaza IDF spokesperson

Humanitarian aid bound for Gaza IDF spokesperson

Medications bound for Gaza IDF spokesperson

Humanitarian aid bound for Gaza IDF spokesperson

Humanitarian aid bound for Gaza IDF spokesperson