United Torah Judaism chairman MK Yaakov Asher addressed the election results and the party's future course, calling for an end to the smears and attacks between different segments of Israeli society.

Speaking at a faction meeting on Monday, Asher highlighted United Torah Judaism's electoral achievement, saying its vote total had increased by more than 30,000, and conveyed a message of internal unity ahead of the new Knesset term.

Asher said, "We are now in the post-election period, and I very much hope, for the sake of the entire Jewish people, that the campaigns are over and all the shaming is over." He said it was time to put the election campaign's battles behind them.

Asher addressed the criticism United Torah Judaism faced during the campaign, saying many in the media had already predicted that it would lose support.

"United Torah Judaism came through these elections extremely well. We gained more than 30,000 votes," he said.

The faction chairman also criticized reporters who he said had become involved in the political campaign against the party.

"There were reporters here who became campaigners; they said our campaign was old and outdated," stated Asher. However, he stressed that the success was attributable not only to the party leadership, but also to the guidance of senior rabbinic leaders and the public's support.

Asher went on to discuss the faction's new composition and the MKs who had joined it, praising their experience in public service and their work in education and public affairs.

One of the central messages in his remarks concerned internal relations within United Torah Judaism and attempts to portray divisions between its constituent parties. Asher made clear that the faction intended to work together, despite any differences in approach that might arise.

"We do not need to be the intermediaries between the senior rabbinic leaders. The senior rabbinic leaders know how to convey their messages, and if there are differences of approach, they know how to resolve them," he said.

Asher stressed that the MKs were not acting on their own behalf, but as representatives of the spiritual leadership. He said reports of internal disputes could harm the interests of the haredi public, even when those reports had no real basis. At the end of his remarks, the United Torah Judaism chairman expressed hope that the faction would maintain its unity throughout the term and that all its members would work together.