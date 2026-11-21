Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman said the only way to replace the Netanyahu government is to form a coalition that includes the haredi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism, even at the cost of political and ideological concessions on his part.

Writing on the social media platform X, Liberman said, "In the volatile security situation in which we live, especially in Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip, a coalition that relies on the Arab parties will not survive more than a few months."

"The only way to break up the Netanyahu bloc is to form a coalition with Shas and United Torah Judaism."

Liberman made clear that he understood the cost of such a move but was willing to bear it to bring about a change in government, admitting, "Yes, there will be a political and ideological price. I am the first to pay and will continue to pay that price."

"But I am willing to pay it to achieve the truly important goal: replacing Netanyahu and forming a stable government that will serve for four years."