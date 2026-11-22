במקום להתרכז בכביש: נהג נתפס מסדר תפילין תוך כדי נסיעה

A driver who was adjusting his tefillin while driving, with his eyes off the road, was caught during an Israel Police Traffic Division enforcement operation. The unusual footage was released alongside other cases of dangerous traffic offenses documented during the operation.

According to police, the driver was adjusting his tefillin while his vehicle was moving, distracting him from driving and preventing him from watching the road.

During the operation, conducted in cooperation with the police's Aerial Unit, another driver was filmed overtaking across a solid dividing line. Additional drivers were caught making illegal overtaking maneuvers that endangered other road users.

Officers also inspected trucks and identified safety defects, including faulty brakes, worn tires and improperly secured loads.

Police warned of the dangers of illegal overtaking, stressing, "A solid white line is a concrete wall! If you cannot see, do not overtake". They added, "An unsafe truck is a ticking time bomb on the road. A roadworthiness check in the morning can prevent a disaster in the afternoon".

The enforcement activity is part of Operation "Committed to Life", a joint national program run by the Traffic Division and the Israel National Road Safety Authority to combat road fatalities.