8 נוסעים נדחסו בפיקנטו דוברות המשטרה

Jerusalem traffic police were stunned to discover eight people packed inside a tiny Kia Picanto during a routine enforcement operation, in what authorities described as a serious and dangerous traffic violation.

Officers from the central investigations unit of the Jerusalem District Traffic Division spotted the small vehicle traveling on the road while appearing unusually overloaded. Suspicious of the car’s condition, police signaled the driver to pull over for a standard inspection.

When the vehicle stopped, officers found no fewer than eight passengers crammed into the compact car at the same time.

Police said the incident reflected a “blatant disregard for the law" and posed an immediate danger to both the passengers and other drivers on the road.

The driver was issued a court summons on charges of reckless driving, and officers prohibited the vehicle from continuing its journey with the passengers overcrowded inside. The extra passengers were forced to exit the car and arrange alternative transportation.

Authorities also released video footage from the scene showing officers opening the car doors as the passengers emerged one after another from the overcrowded vehicle.