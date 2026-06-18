A dramatic chase unfolded this week after a 16-year-old boy from the Negev Bedouin encampments, who rode an ATV in a life-threatening manner without a license and without protective equipment.

While conducting field work, Israel Traffic Police officers identified a suspect riding an ATV without a helmet and in violation of the law. When he noticed the officers, the suspect began to drive wildly in an attempt to flee the scene. The forces began to pursue him, and he was quickly located with the assistance of a helicopter from the air.

Officers found that the suspect was a member of the Danfiri Bedoiun Clan, who never had a driver's license. He was questioned at the Segev Shalom Police Station and received a summons to appear before a juvenile court. The ATV he was riding was seized and impounded for 30 days.