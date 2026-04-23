Traffic police officers in Eilat, carrying out intensified enforcement operations, stopped a private vehicle for a routine inspection and quickly uncovered a serious offense.

Body-camera footage from the scene captures the driver realizing the gravity of the situation and attempting to convince officers to let him go. “I drank a little… Come on, let me go… Please… Why did I do this?" he is heard saying.

A breathalyzer test revealed an alcohol level of 526 mg - more than double the legal limit.

Further checks in police databases showed the driver, a 50-year-old Eilat resident, is a repeat offender. This marks the third time he has been caught driving under the influence, putting both himself and others at risk.

He was taken in for questioning by traffic investigators and subsequently detained. A court approved the police request to extend his detention by three days. His vehicle was also impounded and towed from the scene.