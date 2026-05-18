In a ceremony held during the “Her Stage" conference organized by the newspaper Israel Hayom, and led by Jewish philanthropist Miriam Adelson, Dr. Nadia Khir, a gynecologist with Clalit Health Services in the Haifa and Western Galilee district, received a special recognition award for her groundbreaking life journey, contribution to Israeli society, and the advancement of Druze women.

The award was presented by Dr. Yaffa Ashur, director of Yoseftal Medical Center and head of Clalit’s Eilat region, who highlighted the social and personal significance of Dr. Khir’s story.

Dr. Nadia Khir, 58, from the Druze village of Julis, was the first Druze woman in Israel to study medicine, at a time when women leaving the village for academic studies was considered highly unusual, particularly for medical school, which required many years of training and living away from home.

Her journey began in a complex personal reality. She grew up in a household facing economic and family challenges and studied for her matriculation exams while sitting on the grass because there was no desk at home. Witnessing her mother’s illness and feeling powerless in the face of it inspired her desire to become a doctor, someone who could heal, provide hope and help others.

When she chose to begin medical studies at the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology in 1985, she faced significant opposition from parts of her community and surroundings. At the time, very few Druze women pursued higher education, and almost none studied medicine. Despite social pressure, criticism and fear of breaking convention, she refused to give up and ultimately became a symbol of profound social change.

Today, Dr. Khir is a veteran and highly respected gynecologist in Clalit’s Haifa and Western Galilee district. She provides care to women in four clinics serving Israel’s Arab communities: Julis, Tamra, Jatt and Yanuh.

She has also become a source of inspiration within her own family. Her three daughters have continued breaking barriers in their respective fields: one is studying medicine, another is studying electrical engineering after previously achieving success in global kickboxing tournament, and the third is studying software and computer engineering.

During the ceremony, Dr. Ashur said: “Dr. Nadia Khir’s story is one of courage, faith and perseverance. One woman who refused to give up on her dream and, in doing so, opened doors for an entire generation of women. She is a tremendous source of pride for Clalit and for Israeli society as a whole."

Dr. Khir said emotionally: “When I left to study medicine, I never imagined I would become a symbol. I simply wanted to fulfill a dream and help people. Today, when I see young women choosing to study and advance without fear of breaking boundaries, I understand that the journey was worth everything. It is a great privilege for me to be an inspiration to my daughters and to the next generation."