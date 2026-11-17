October 7th didn’t create the moral operating system I’ve written about before, it exposed it. Once you’ve decided who is permanently the oppressor and who is permanently the oppressed, you already know who deserves sympathy, whose violence comes with an explanation and whose objections are suspicious. The facts can come in later.

Last week, Byline Times published the results of a six-month investigation called ‘Habibi’: The Anatomy of an Influence Operation on X.

Dan Evans and his team tracked 25,218 reposts and quote-posts among 57 accounts and followed some of them into the national press. It takes this moral operating system to look at people calling out antisemitism and decide their motives warrant six months of investigation. Without it, why would you start?

Once you’ve decided that Jews and others speaking up about antisemitism are the people who need explaining, you already have your conclusion. All that’s left is to count the reposts, draw the diagram and strap on the tinfoil hat.

Yes, that Dan Evans. At the Old Bailey he estimated that, at the News of the World alone, he had hacked the phones of roughly 200 people and accessed around 1,000 voicemails. He told the court he had accessed even more at the Sunday Mirror. He pleaded guilty to two conspiracies to intercept communications, conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office after paying a police officer and a prison officer for information, and perverting the course of justice after making a false statement in Kelly Hoppen’s civil case. In 2014 he was sentenced to ten months in prison, suspended for a year, and 200 hours of unpaid work. This time, the material was publicly available.

From the absurd to the ridiculous.

It turns out the government has handed £266,221 of taxpayers’ money to a company run by two of the people behind Byline Times. The two Local News Fund grants went to Bylines Networks Ltd for local publishing and technology projects. As The Spectator reported, Peter Jukes and Steve Colegrave are directors of both companies. Statements also attributed by The Spectator to Mike Galsworthy, Bylines Network’s founder, described Bylines Network’s ten outlets as “local citizen versions of Byline Times" produced using a “white label version of their website" with legal, technical and funding support from Byline Times.

While Dan was counting reposts, some of the most powerful institutions in the world were showing us how antisemitism gets celebrated, amplified and spread across borders. An award from a human rights organisation, a seat on a UN committee and a reckoning over one of the groups behind Britain’s biggest pro-Palestinian marches. That was the backdrop to Byline’s investigation into the people calling out Jew hate.

According to leaked correspondence seen by The Telegraph, Amnesty plans to give Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the "occupied Palestinian territories", its Ambassador of Conscience award at a private ceremony in Paris on 7 December. Javier Bardem is also due to be honoured.

This is the same Francesca Albanese who told Emmanuel Macron that the people Hamas murdered brutally on October 7th were killed “in response to Israel’s oppression". Macron had called it an antisemitic massacre, Albanese saw fit to correct him. Amnesty now sees fit to give her an award for conscience.

Bardem has made a second career out of using the platforms his first one earned him to prosecute the case against Israel. It’s a reliable applause line and according to the leaked email, Amnesty reckons it can bring in donors too. National directors were urged to bring one or two major donors to the ceremony, you don’t have to be a maths genius to do the sums. An anti-Zionist obsessed Oscar winner, a UN official who explained away the antisemitism of October 7th and a room full of people with chequebooks.

Nice to know the moral conscience of the left is in such fine working order.

Meanwhile, Iran secured 144 votes in a secret ballot for a seat on the UN Committee for Programme and Coordination. The committee reviews UN programmes and recommends priorities to the General Assembly on areas such as human rights, women's rights, disarmament, and counter-terrorism. In September, the UN’s own fact-finding mission found that Iran’s repression of protesters involved crimes against humanity. The British government has identified Tehran’s backing for Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis and warned about Iranian-backed threats here in Britain.

One part of the UN is documenting what the regime does to the people it governs, another has invited it to help shape the organisation’s work.

Closer to home, an Egyptian court placed the Muslim Association of Britain (MAB) on Egypt’s terrorism list, following the United Arab Emirates, which listed the group in 2014. The MAB helped organise the pro-Palestinian Arab march in London on Armistice Day 2023, five weeks after the October 7th massacre. The Telegraph reports that former Hamas figure Muhammad Kathem Sawalha has been credited as a co-founder. In March 2024, Michael Gove told Parliament he regarded the MAB as the British affiliate of the Muslim Brotherhood and raised the prospect of assessing it under the government’s extremism definition. The MAB denies that affiliation and is absent from the UK’s list of proscribed organisations.

So what did the government actually do with the concerns Gove raised? Why do governments abroad seem more willing to act on concerns about Islamist extremism involving a British organisation than our own government is to tell us what it has done? What exactly are ministers afraid of confronting?

That’s the week in which Byline decided the people whose motives needed six months of examination were the people calling out antisemitism. Take Gary Lineker, one of the article’s main examples, who shared a post about the evils of Zionism illustrated with a rat. Byline can tell you how often people amplified the criticism, how many pointed out that Nazi propaganda depicted Jews as rats, and how often two accounts posted within the same minute. Byline itself says those figures can’t establish who directs whom. So what does the diagram tell you about why so many people saw that rat and immediately knew what they were looking at?

I get it, I really do. It must be incredibly frustrating to be told by Jews that what you thought was the very height of anti-racism looks, from where we’re standing, like good old-fashioned racism. Apparently you can barely stick a rat on a post about Zionism, compare Israelis to Nazis, suggest an antisemitic attack was a false flag or offer up a little justification or context for the October 7th massacre without somebody being rude enough to mention antisemitism.

It’s just not fair that if you call for the dismantling of the only Jewish state while barely giving a thought to what governments do in China, Saudi Arabia, Sudan or Yemen, some of us might have a question about how you arrived at that particular moral priority.

How very de rigueur of the proudly anti-racist progressive left, offering up a network diagram for a trope as old as racism itself. Byline says its figures can’t establish who directs whom, yet its headline calls what it found an “influence operation".

That leap is precisely what troubles me. The myth of a secret Jewish conspiracy has been used to justify expulsions, incite pogroms and portray the persecution that culminated in the Holocaust as self-defence. It’s a wonderfully convenient line of suspicion, an age old playbook. Once you’ve decided that Jews speaking up about antisemitism need explaining, every new voice gives you another dot to connect. So the rat gets a footnote, the people who recognised it, who called it out, they get a six-month investigation.

Anyway, back to the investigation. My feed supplied a cast list of its own as the piece went round. Adnan Hussain MP, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Crawford, Misan Harriman, Andrew Feinstein, Gary Lineker, Zack Polanski and so on. All sharing the same article in quick succession.

The connection is fairly obvious. They’ve all put their views on Israel or Zionism on the public record, and there’s plenty in that record I find troublin:

Andrew Feinstein has described Israel itself as founded on ideas of white supremacy

Zack Polanski accused Britain of participating in what he calls genocide in Gaza and leads a political party who just made it their official position that Zionism is Racism.

Adnan Hussain, posted on X regarding Gaza, stating, "We're on the concentration camp stage. Gas chambers next?" Comparing Israeli military actions to the Holocaust, using Nazi imagery as a racialised statement, a breach of the IHRA definition on antisemitism.

Mehdi Hasan, more Holocaust comparisons, claiming that the conflict in Gaza was "worse than a lot of previous genocides, Rwanda, even the Holocaust", subsequently deleted.

Then of course there’s Lineker and the shared, then deleted, rat image. You can see why an article casting the people who challenge them as an influence operation might appeal to this particular crowd. They shared it, their followers saw it. I wonder if you already knew what you wanted to find, whether you could make quite a diagram out of that.

In conclusion and after a painstaking six-minute investigation, I can now exclusively reveal that I have mapped the workings of a pile-on by public figures on social media. I await my government funding and Investigative Journalist of the Year award with bated breath.

Leo Pearlman is a London based producer and a loud and proud Zionist. His most recent film about the Oct 7 Nova Music Festival massacre, ‘We Will Dance Again’ has won the 2025 Emmy of the 46th Annual News & Documentary Awards for most ‘Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary’