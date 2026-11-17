Professor Anne Bayefsky, President of Human Rights Voices and Director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust, sharply condemned Amnesty International's reported decision to honor UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese with its prestigious Ambassador of Conscience Award, telling Arutz Sheva that the organization has abandoned its stated commitment to defending human rights.

Amnesty International is reportedly planning to present the award to Albanese and Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem at a private ceremony in Paris on December 7, in recognition of their opposition to what the organization describes as the "genocide in Gaza."

The plans, first reported by The Jewish Chronicle based on leaked correspondence obtained by The Telegraph, have not been officially confirmed by Amnesty International.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva, Bayefsky accused the organization of betraying the very principles it claims to uphold.

"With this award to Albanese, Amnesty cements itself in the history books as the human rights non-governmental organization that has fallen the farthest from its stated purpose," Bayefsky said. "Picture a full-on sidewalk splat."

Bayefsky pointed to what she described as the glaring contradiction between Amnesty's public opposition to antisemitism and its decision to recognize Albanese, who has repeatedly faced accusations of antisemitism over her statements about Israel and the Jewish people.

"In the new inversion formula for replacing rights with wrongs, Amnesty explains 'antisemitism…has no place within our organization' and then proceeds to give a human rights award to one of the world's most vocal, conspicuous and dangerous antisemites," she charged.

Albanese has faced widespread criticism for statements concerning the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre, including her assertion that Israeli victims were not murdered because they were Jewish but in response to Israeli oppression.

France and Germany condemned those remarks.

She previously drew criticism for claiming that the United States was controlled by the "Jewish lobby," language she subsequently acknowledged was inappropriate and offensive.

Bayefsky also criticized Amnesty's explanation that the award recognizes individuals who work to prevent atrocities, arguing that the organization has failed to extend the same consideration to Israelis subjected to Hamas terrorism.

"Amnesty reasons 'We stand with all those who face threats…for …working to prevent and end atrocity crimes' - evidently except the people of Israel who have faced actual atrocity crimes and decided to prevent more," she told Arutz Sheva.

The Human Rights Voices CEO went on to challenge Amnesty's characterization of Albanese's activities as legitimate human rights work. "Amnesty credits Albanese for 'carrying out legitimate human rights work'," Bayefsky said.

"Do they mean Albanese's latest invention of European schools to train dog rapists supposedly in demand by Jews? Or maybe Amnesty is impressed by the UN special rapporteur on Israel that has never condemned Hamas for the real life rape of Jews?"

The reported award has also drawn criticism from relatives of victims of the October 7 massacre.

Adam Ma'anit, a British-Israeli whose relatives were murdered during the Hamas attacks, told The Telegraph that the prospect of Albanese receiving the honor made him "sick to my stomach."

According to the reports, an internal email from Amnesty France executive director Sylvie Brigot described the planned ceremony as an opportunity to attract major donors and secure additional financial support for the organization.

Amnesty International has defended Albanese's human rights activities, maintaining that antisemitism has no place within the organization.

Bayefsky, however, argued that the decision reflects a broader pattern of organizations and individuals rewarding one another while presenting their actions as moral achievements.

"There is a pattern here: bad actors give each other awards for being bad while claiming their awards are for doing good," she said.

"They hope ordinary non-award winning folk are too dumb to recognize the foul."

She concluded by suggesting that the reported decision to hold the ceremony privately reflects the controversy surrounding the planned honor.

"In fact, regular people are far more likely to know exactly why Albanese's award is being given in a secret location," Bayefsky said. "It's both embarrassing and dead wrong."