Political commentator Amit Segal addressed the controversy surrounding the cover of the Shabbat publication Olam Katan during a Channel 12 News panel discussion. The cover featured an image of Knesset Speaker Matan Kahana against a background of Arabic text, under the headline "Ra'is al-Knesset" ("President of the Knesset" in Arabic).

Segal rejected claims that the cover constituted incitement against Kahana, recalling remarks the Knesset Speaker himself had made in the past about the possibility of relying on Knesset members who support terrorism to elect a Knesset Speaker.

"I came here from home completely shocked, because I'd already gone through all the outrage, and I couldn't understand what everyone was so upset about," Segal said at the beginning of his remarks.

He noted that Kahana himself had addressed the possibility of electing a Knesset Speaker with the support of MKs who back terrorism in 2020.

Segal went on to compare the criticism of the magazine cover with statements made in recent weeks by politicians from the opposition bloc against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We've been following Yashar's election campaign, and that of the change bloc in general. We saw Gadi Eisenkot accuse Netanyahu of treason right here. Nothing less. He said, 'A breach of trust bordering on treason.'"

Segal argued that, given the rhetoric directed at Netanyahu, the harsh criticism of the magazine cover was unjustified.

"We've seen the way people talk about Netanyahu, and, how shall I put this delicately, compared to that, the Olam Katan cover is practically a lesson in manners and etiquette."

Segal emphasized that he supports improving public discourse toward elected officials but believes the same standards should apply to all sides of the political spectrum.

Alongside a video clip of his remarks during the Channel 12 News panel, Segal posted a brief message on social media: "It should be permissible to criticize Matan Kahana without being accused of incitement."