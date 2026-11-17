Yaakov Hershkovitz, the father of Yossi Hershkovitz, the principal of Jerusalem's Pelech High School and a commando soldier killed in the Swords of Iron war, issued a personal appeal to MK Matan Kahana ahead of today's (Tuesday) vote on his appointment as Knesset speaker.

In the video, the bereaved father asks Kahana not to rely on votes from parties that do not recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization or the Jewish people's right to a state of their own, even at the cost of giving up the position.

Hershkovitz began, "I appeal to you as a citizen of this country, as a religious Zionist, as a bereaved father who lost his son Yossi in the Swords of Iron war. I appeal to you out of deep pain and a sense of responsibility for the future and character of the State of Israel."

He said, "Like everyone else, I have heard about the possibility that you will be elected Knesset speaker with the support of votes from Arab parties. And here, Matan, I ask you to stop for just a second, stop and think about what this means."

Hershkovitz clarified that his remarks were not a call to infringe on the civil rights of Arab citizens. He said, "This is not a call to disqualify Arab citizens. They have the right to vote and to be elected; this is a civil right in the State of Israel. We are committed to equal rights and partnership among the country's citizens."

However, he stressed that, in his view, a distinction must be made between civic partnership and political reliance on parties that do not recognize the state's founding principles.

Hershkovitz then addressed Kahana directly, "Matan, my son Yossi went to fight for this home. He believed in this country, in people, in the unity of the Jewish people, in our responsibility for one another. He did not fight for a seat in the Knesset, but for the future of the Jewish people in their land."

He continued, "I ask you, I implore you in the strongest possible terms, do not let the votes of parties that do not recognize our right to a Jewish state be the ones that give you the second most important position in the State of Israel."

The bereaved father called on Kahana to show leadership, even at a personal cost, "There are moments when you must give up a position to uphold a principle. Do not let the seat become more important than the path."

Concluding his remarks, Hershkovitz called for a broad partnership among the Jewish parties, "The time has come for us to build full unity among ourselves and for you to be elected with the support of all the Jewish factions in the Knesset."