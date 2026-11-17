The Knesset plenum will convene today (Tuesday) at 4 p.m. to elect a new speaker, three weeks after the election and one week after the Knesset was sworn in. The vote will determine who replaces Amir Ohana in the role.

MK Matan Kahana of the Yashar party is considered the leading candidate for the position, with the backing of the Eisenkot bloc. Likud has decided to nominate MK Ofir Katz, who served as coalition chairman in the previous Knesset, to run against him.

Ahead of the vote, Shas and United Torah Judaism announced that they would support Likud's candidate. The Joint List is expected to vote for Kahana. Ta'al chairman Ahmad Tibi explained that the support was intended, "to remove Ohana".

Likud's nomination follows failed attempts to reach an agreement with Yashar. Over the past few days, representatives of Likud and the Religious Zionist Party held talks with Matan Kahana and his party's chairman, Gadi Eisenkot, regarding the election of the Knesset speaker and the choice of deputy speakers.

Likud was prepared to support Kahana but demanded a commitment that he would not appoint MKs from Arab parties that Likud defines as supporters of terrorism to serve as deputy speakers. Yashar rejected the demand, prompting Likud to announce that Katz would run for the position.

Likud said, "Following repeated refusals by Eisenkot and the left-wing bloc to refrain from holding the election of the Knesset speaker unilaterally, and following MK Matan Kahana's rejection of our support on condition that he not appoint representatives of parties that support terrorism as his deputies, Likud will nominate MK Ofir Katz for the position of Knesset speaker".

Following Likud's announcement, Shas clarified that it would vote for Katz and against Kahana. The faction announced, "The Shas faction will support the candidacy of Likud representative MK Ofir Katz for the position of Knesset speaker and will oppose the candidacy of MK Matan Kahana".

United Torah Judaism also announced its support for Katz, placing both haredi factions behind Likud's candidate.

Meanwhile, the opposition bloc is concerned that coalition members will try to delay the decision through lengthy speeches and the use of parliamentary tools at their disposal.