The IDF announced on Sunday morning that an IDF soldier was seriously wounded and a combat officer was moderately wounded on Friday in an operational accident during activity in southern Lebanon.

The soldiers were evacuated by helicopter to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa for medical treatment, and their families were notified.

An initial investigation into the incident found that the soldier and officer were struck by shrapnel from a grenade that exploded during operational activity in the Majdal Zoun area.

The troops were conducting searches in the area and were required to throw a grenade in an effort to locate a terrorist. The assessment is that the grenade was not thrown far enough away from the force and exploded near the two soldiers who were wounded.