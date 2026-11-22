MK Shira Shapiro (Yashar) revealed on Saturday evening that a government minister had personally sent her a social media post written by a user named Netanel Glasner, harshly criticizing her political activities and drawing a comparison between her and her son, Aner , who fell on October 7.

According to Shapiro, the minister made it clear that he was not sharing the post publicly but felt it was important for her to read its contents. She did not reveal the minister's identity.

"As Shabbat ended, one of the government ministers chose to send me this post personally. He made it clear that he was not sharing it, but that it was important to him that I read what was written," she wrote.

She described the message she had received: "Words accusing me, a bereaved mother, of helping tear the country apart, of choosing Israel's enemies over my own brothers, and of encouraging those who seek to harm our country."

"I read it. And I wondered how we reached a point where a minister in Israel thinks it is appropriate to send such words to a mother who lost her son defending the country."

Shapiro said that she and her family, along with her friend Elyasaf Peretz and his family, have recently received harsh messages amid the political controversy.

"I understand the pain, anger, and fear gripping Israeli society. But even in the most bitter disagreements, we must know how to argue without trampling on others and how to criticize without turning the other person into an enemy."

She emphasized that losing her son should not shield her from criticism of her public activities, but objected to invoking his memory as part of that criticism.

"I am not asking for immunity from criticism because of the tragedy that struck my family. But there is a limit."

She continued, "There is something particularly cruel about trying to pit a bereaved mother against her fallen son. Speaking on Aner's behalf, deciding what he would have believed, and using his memory to cast doubt on his mother."

Shapiro added, "When a minister in Israel chooses to pass along such words, even if he did not write them himself, he should ask himself what he hoped to achieve. People can disagree with my approach, but no one will question my love for this country or the price we have paid for it."

She concluded, "My Aner gave his life so that we could continue living here together. The least we owe him is to remember how to be human."

The post sent to Shapiro was titled "Mother Versus Son."

"Aner Shapiro stood with his own body against absolute evil. With unimaginable courage and extraordinary self-sacrifice, he risked his life to save others from the human monsters who came to murder Jews," Glasner wrote.

He went on to accuse Shapiro of "choosing to stand alongside those who give encouragement to her son's murderers."

He added, "She is complicit in tearing the country apart from within and endangering its very existence, but she does so with statesmanship, a matter-of-fact approach, and a measured tone. Exactly as she promised from the Knesset podium. Because apparently, it is possible to lead a country to destruction politely, too."

The post concluded with another comparison between the mother and her son:

"Mother versus son. Pathetic behavior and irresponsibility on a historic scale, contrasted with courage and self-sacrifice on a historic scale."