אלישע מדן עם גדי איזנקוט

Members of the right-wing bloc continue to visit the unity tent set up by MK Elisha Medan (Likud). On Monday evening, five members of the bloc opposing Netanyahu also visited the tent.

The visitors, who arrived one after another, were MKs Hili Tropper, Matan Kahana, Shira Shapiro and Israel Zari, all from the Yashar faction. Their party leader, MK Gadi Eisenkot, visited later.

מתן כהנא ואלישע מדן שרים יחד באוהל האחדות

Earlier, IDF widows and victims of terrorism Ayelet Hariv and Ella Peri visited the tent. During their visit, Medan said, "These are women who carry pain and loss beyond words, yet choose to raise a voice of connection, mutual responsibility and hope. It is precisely through their bereavement that they remind us all that what unites us is greater than what divides us. We do not have to agree on everything to remember that we are one people. The pain belongs to all of us. Responsibility for our future belongs to all of us. Together, even when we disagree".