ח"כ שירה שפירא בנאום ראשון: "נביא מנהיגות אחרת, שמדברת בלי לצעוק. שמביאה סגנון חדש"

MK Shira Shapiro (Yashar) called for a change in the culture of debate in the Knesset plenum, urging lawmakers to stop shouting at and humiliating one another and to engage in political disagreements with mutual respect.

In her maiden speech before the Knesset, Shapiro also addressed the unity initiative launched by wounded war veteran Elisha Medan and the expected election of MK Matan Kahana as Knesset speaker.

"After the first week of the session, I suggest we pause for a moment and take a look at ourselves," she began. "This house, the parliament of the State of Israel, needs a different kind of discourse. Respectful, substantive discourse worthy of our people."

Shapira emphasized that elected officials are responsible not only for the positions they advocate and the votes they cast, but also for the way they address their colleagues.

"We must remember that every word spoken from this podium, and every interjection shouted in this chamber, is heard by the entire nation watching its parliament," she said. "They are also recorded in the official record, enter the annals of the Knesset and become a legacy. They set an example for our young people, and they will be remembered by future generations, who will judge how we conducted ourselves at this fateful time for the country."

She made clear that her call for respectful discourse was not intended to stifle political disagreement or require lawmakers to compromise their principles.

"Some think that civil debate is a sign of weakness, but the truth is precisely the opposite: respectful discourse does not mean compromise. Proper discourse does not mean giving up positions or principles. We are elected representatives, and our role is to fight for what we believe is right, present opposing worldviews and engage in rigorous, in-depth debate. Debate is the lifeblood of democracy, and none of us is required to blur our ideology or give up the values we were sent here to represent."

However, she added, "A strong and just position does not need shouting, humiliation or the dismissal of others to be heard. We can and must disagree firmly while preserving the dignity of the person before us."

Shapiro pledged to promote a different style of political leadership, one based on respectful dialogue rather than confrontation.

"We will bring a different kind of leadership, one that speaks without shouting and treats people as equals. One that brings a new style. If people today think that strength belongs to those who shout and influence belongs to those who use violent language on social media, we will turn that around. Slowly and quietly, it will gain momentum, until we no longer remember that we once accepted these outbursts."

Toward the end of her speech, Shapiro congratulated Matan Kahana on his expected election as Knesset speaker and expressed hope that he would use the position to foster a more respectful atmosphere in the plenum.

"I am confident that Matan will know how to lead respectful discourse and bring this new spirit, which we so badly need, to the Knesset plenum."