The 26th Knesset was sworn in on Tuesday (November 10), welcoming 46 first-time lawmakers among its 120 members.

The newcomers represent ten political parties across the political spectrum. Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party has the largest contingent of rookie MKs, with 15 of its 21 lawmakers entering the Knesset for the first time.

The Joint List follows with seven newcomers, while Naftali Bennett's Together party has six. Likud has five first-time MKs.

The incoming lawmakers include former senior security officials, military veterans, public figures, and individuals entering national politics following years of activity in other fields.

Among them are Likud's Elisha Medan, who lost both legs while fighting in the Gaza Strip; Together's Noam Tibon, a former IDF major general; Yashar's Yoram Cohen, a former Shin Bet director; and Yisrael Beitenu's Sharon Sharabi, whose brothers were taken hostage by Hamas on October 7.

The following is the complete list of first-time MKs, grouped by political party. Returning lawmakers who served in previous Knessets are not included.

Yashar - 15 new MKs

Kamil Abu Roken

Adi Altschuler

Dvora Bachar

Yoram Cohen

Oshrat Gani Gonen

Inbar Harush Gity

Tair Ifergan

Shaul Meridor

Tal Ohana Hakmon

Elyasaf Peretz

Alex Rif

Shira Shapiro

Yaffa Tebeje

Inbar Yehezkeli

Israel Zari

Joint List - 7 new MKs

Baker Awawdy

Ahmad Darawsha

Hasan Elnasassra

Faten Ghattas

Maha Sabbah Karkabi

Nihaya Wishahy

Haytham Zhalka

Together - 6 new MKs

Liran Avisar Ben Horin

Bruria Naim Erman

Michal Negri

Jonathan Shalev

Keren Terner

Noam Tibon

Likud - 5 new MKs

Jacob Bardugo

Talik Guili

Elisha Medan

David Peter

Erez Tadmor

United Torah Judaism - 3 new MKs

Moshe Rozental

Eliakim Stark

Yehuda Weisfish

Yisrael Beitenu - 3 new MKs

Refael Ben Shitrit

Talya Lankry

Sharon Sharabi

Democrats - 2 new MKs

Yaya Yair Fink

Omri Ronen

Religious Zionism and Zehut - 2 new MKs

Itamar Eitam

Tzvi Mor

United Arab List (Ra'am) - 2 new MKs

Ibrahim Altori

Abdalkrem Masre

Otzma Yehudit - 1 new MK

Chanamel Dorfman

In total, 46 lawmakers are beginning their first term in the Knesset, while the remaining 74 have previous parliamentary experience, including members returning to the legislature after an absence.