The 26th Knesset was sworn in on Tuesday (November 10), welcoming 46 first-time lawmakers among its 120 members.
The newcomers represent ten political parties across the political spectrum. Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party has the largest contingent of rookie MKs, with 15 of its 21 lawmakers entering the Knesset for the first time.
The Joint List follows with seven newcomers, while Naftali Bennett's Together party has six. Likud has five first-time MKs.
The incoming lawmakers include former senior security officials, military veterans, public figures, and individuals entering national politics following years of activity in other fields.
Among them are Likud's Elisha Medan, who lost both legs while fighting in the Gaza Strip; Together's Noam Tibon, a former IDF major general; Yashar's Yoram Cohen, a former Shin Bet director; and Yisrael Beitenu's Sharon Sharabi, whose brothers were taken hostage by Hamas on October 7.
The following is the complete list of first-time MKs, grouped by political party. Returning lawmakers who served in previous Knessets are not included.
Yashar - 15 new MKs
Kamil Abu Roken
Adi Altschuler
Dvora Bachar
Yoram Cohen
Oshrat Gani Gonen
Inbar Harush Gity
Tair Ifergan
Shaul Meridor
Tal Ohana Hakmon
Elyasaf Peretz
Alex Rif
Shira Shapiro
Yaffa Tebeje
Inbar Yehezkeli
Israel Zari
Joint List - 7 new MKs
Baker Awawdy
Ahmad Darawsha
Hasan Elnasassra
Faten Ghattas
Maha Sabbah Karkabi
Nihaya Wishahy
Haytham Zhalka
Together - 6 new MKs
Liran Avisar Ben Horin
Bruria Naim Erman
Michal Negri
Jonathan Shalev
Keren Terner
Noam Tibon
Likud - 5 new MKs
Jacob Bardugo
Talik Guili
Elisha Medan
David Peter
Erez Tadmor
United Torah Judaism - 3 new MKs
Moshe Rozental
Eliakim Stark
Yehuda Weisfish
Yisrael Beitenu - 3 new MKs
Refael Ben Shitrit
Talya Lankry
Sharon Sharabi
Democrats - 2 new MKs
Yaya Yair Fink
Omri Ronen
Religious Zionism and Zehut - 2 new MKs
Itamar Eitam
Tzvi Mor
United Arab List (Ra'am) - 2 new MKs
Ibrahim Altori
Abdalkrem Masre
Otzma Yehudit - 1 new MK
Chanamel Dorfman
In total, 46 lawmakers are beginning their first term in the Knesset, while the remaining 74 have previous parliamentary experience, including members returning to the legislature after an absence.