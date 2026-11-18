אחמד טיבי הוריד מדוכן הנואמים בכנסת את חנמאל דורפמן

A heated confrontation erupted in the Knesset plenum between MK Hanamel Dorfman (Otzma Yehudit) and Deputy Knesset Speaker MK Ahmad Tibi after Dorfman called him the "Speaker of terror."

During the debate, Dorfman addressed Tibi, who was presiding over the session, saying, "The height of a conflict of interest is having deputy Knesset speakers who support terrorism. People holding state office support terrorism."

Dorfman then shouted at Tibi, "You support terrorism! You are not the Knesset Speaker, you are the Speaker of terror!"

In response, Tibi ordered Dorfman's speech to be cut short. Dorfman was forced to leave the podium and was subsequently removed from the plenum.

Tibi responded angrily, saying, "You are not allowed to call the presiding officer a supporter of terrorism. That is against the law. The only MK convicted of supporting terrorism is the chairman of your party."