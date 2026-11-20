כשהעם היהודי בבלבול מוסרי אחמד טיבי מרים ראש

Right-wing commentator and former Lod City Council member Hadar Miller has sharply criticized MK Ahmad Tibi over his stance on Hamas and his position of influence in the Knesset.

Miller, a media personality and political activist who previously served as deputy mayor of Lod, opened her remarks by addressing Tibi directly.

"So, Ahmad? Sorry, Knesset member and Knesset Speaker Ahmad. Distinguished titles, aren't they? Far too distinguished for someone who is unwilling to say that Hamas is a terrorist organization," she said.

Miller pointed to Tibi's past role as an adviser to Yasser Arafat and criticized his political party, which she accused of seeking to change Israel's national anthem and national character. She also alleged that members of his party had described those responsible for murdering babies as a "charitable organization".

Turning to Tibi's political influence, Miller argued that his position reflected what she described as widespread moral confusion among Israelis and their elected representatives.

"You are in a position of power because the people of Israel are deeply morally confused, and so are their representatives in the Knesset. And I believe we will suffer a great deal before things get better here," she said.

Miller also claimed that Tibi's political influence had consequences beyond the Knesset, particularly in her hometown of Lod.

"I see how your power affects what happens on the streets. It is especially evident in my city, Lod, but also throughout the country," she said.

She concluded with a warning directed at Tibi: "But know this, Ahmad: When the Jewish people awaken, their roar is going to be heard from one end of the world to the other".