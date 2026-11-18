אזולאי לטיבי: "מי אתה בכלל? תתבייש"

Shas faction chairman MK Yinon Azoulay sharply condemned MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint List) in the Knesset plenum on Tuesday evening following a confrontation between Tibi and MK Talik Guili (Likud), the mother of murdered hostage Ran Guili, whose remains were the last to be returned to Israel.

The confrontation began when Guili challenged Tibi during proceedings in the Knesset, demanding that he acknowledge responsibility for her son's murder.

"Look me in the eyes. Who murdered my son?" she asked.

Tibi objected to the question being directed at him, arguing that it was inappropriate to confront an Arab member of Knesset in that manner.

"Why are you directing that question at me? I respect the fact that you are a bereaved mother. Do not direct such a question at an Arab member of Knesset. It is not fair. I ask you to sit down. Even the insinuation is inappropriate. Do not direct these remarks at us. Who murdered him? Hamas committed the murder, and the person responsible is your prime minister," Tibi responded.

Later in the session, Azoulay took the podium and criticized Tibi's treatment of Guili, emphasizing the suffering of a mother whose son had been murdered while held hostage.

"Earlier, at the beginning of the speeches, MK Talik Guili was sitting here. She is a bereaved mother whose son, Rani, was the last to be brought home. Sadly, he did not return alive. He returned in a coffin and was given a hero's burial in Israel," Azoulay said.

He argued that Guili had sought a straightforward acknowledgment of Hamas's responsibility for terrorism and that Tibi's response had been disrespectful.

"MK Ahmed Tibi was standing here, and she asked him a simple question: Is Hamas a terrorist organization? That is what pains this mother. She was speaking from the depths of her heart. And what does he tell her? 'Don't ask.' You're going to tell a bereaved mother not to ask?"

Azoulay continued his criticism, accusing Tibi of failing to unequivocally condemn those responsible for murdering Israelis.

"Aren't you ashamed? What did this bereaved mother ask here? Shame on you! But you know what? I'll tell you something. Shame on you! You cannot even bring yourselves to say it about the people who murdered our brothers. Shame on you!"

The Shas lawmaker also delivered a forceful statement about the Jewish people's historical connection to the Land of Israel.

"You are a small man with no backbone. I don't know how you suddenly soared to 19 seats here, but you're acting as though you own the place. We, the Jews of this country, are the rightful owners of this land, whether you like it or not. Whether you like it or not. This is the land of our forefathers, now and forever, God willing."

Azoulay concluded by criticizing not only Tibi but also fellow Knesset members who, he argued, had failed to intervene in defense of a bereaved parent.

"You're enjoying a brief moment of satisfaction, nothing more. Nothing more. And I'll keep doing this to you. Who are you, anyway? Who are you? Shame on you! Do you understand the problem? This is why you're capable of speaking to a bereaved mother like that, of treating bereaved parents that way. But you know what? I don't expect anything from you. You're their partners. I expect nothing from you. Do you know whom I do expect something from? From the people sitting here. From my fellow Knesset members. Whenever someone used to say even a word against bereaved parents, people here would immediately interrupt them. And rightly so, because you do not speak that way about bereaved parents. Bereaved parents are sacred."