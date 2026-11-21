An incident at a Maccabi Healthcare Services clinic near the Grodno Yeshiva in Be’er Yaakov late last week has sparked an outcry at the yeshiva, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

A yeshiva student who sought medical treatment for shortness of breath claims that the clinic’s receptionist refused to provide him with service because he was a draft evader.

Following the incident, dozens of students enrolled with Maccabi signed a petition, which was submitted to the yeshiva’s administration. The head of the yeshiva, Rabbi Tzvi Drabkin, instructed those involved to take steps to prevent similar incidents.

Degel HaTorah MK Yehuda Weissfish also intervened, contacting Maccabi’s management. Following his appeal, officials at the healthcare provider, including the district director and senior management, addressed the case.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, Maccabi subsequently sent a letter of apology to the yeshiva’s administration, expressing regret and stressing its respect for the students.

Maccabi responded, "We take very seriously any statement or conduct by an employee that could harm a member or prevent them from receiving medical services because of their personal opinions or beliefs. Such conduct is entirely unacceptable to us."

"Since learning of the incident, we have tried to contact the student and representatives of the yeshiva to hear the details of the incident and understand the circumstances, but we have so far been unable to speak with the student himself. The matter has been referred to the relevant officials at Maccabi for review.

"If these remarks were indeed made, we regret them and apologize to the yeshiva’s administration and students. We respect them and all our members, and work to provide everyone with equal, respectful medical care, free of discrimination."