An event awarding grants to yeshiva students and married yeshiva students who were jailed in military prison for refusing to enlist in the IDF or regularize their military status will take place this coming Saturday night at the "Armonot Chen" event halls in Bnei Brak.

Grants totaling NIS 147,000 will be distributed to eligible participants, providing financial support to young haredi men imprisoned over the conscription issue.

Rabbis and rabbinical judges are expected to address the gathering, with Rabbi Lior Glazer also offering words of encouragement.

The musical program will feature the "Malchut" choir, conducted by Pinchas Bichler, singer Yossi Leifer, and keyboardist Shlomi Buchner. Refreshments will also be served.

The event comes amid expanded enforcement measures against young haredi men who have not reported for military service, following a Supreme Court ruling that led to a change in conscription policy.

According to recently published figures, since the draft orders began to be implemented, orders have been sent to approximately 80,000 to 90,000 young haredi men who previously held the status of exempted yeshiva students. Of those, approximately 64,000 who did not comply with orders to report are now classified as draft evaders by the military authorities.