The Olam HaTorah Foundation has announced a new financial support program for participating kollel yeshiva students who have been married for at least three years.

The fund will deposit the grants directly into eligible students’ bank accounts. Students will receive NIS 500 per month for each regular study session, known as a seder, with full-time kollel (yeshiva for married men -ed.) students eligible for NIS 1,000 a month.

The grants are in addition to the fund’s regular support for the Torah institutions where they study.

In a letter to the students, the fund’s leadership said, "We see this as payment for standing guard, for there is no protection like Torah."

The letter also stressed that the grants are not charity, but rather direct compensation for the students’ steadfast commitment to Torah study, which they said helps safeguard the community's spiritual and social fabric.