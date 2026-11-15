Together party leader Naftali Bennett told his bloc partners in private talks that, given the current political situation, they should seriously consider forming a unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with Gadi Eisenkot serving first as prime minister, Channel 12 reported.

According to the report, Bennett believes the possibility of forming a broad-based government with Likud requires more thorough examination than it has received so far. His position differs from that of his partners in the bloc, who seek to remove Netanyahu from the political arena.

However, Bennett does not intend to join a Netanyahu-led government on his own. At the same time, he does not intend to prevent Eisenkot from forming a government if he succeeds in securing a majority that would allow for a stable coalition.

Representatives of the Likud and the Yashar party met with a representative of Naftali Bennett on Sunday evening. The Likud was represented by its faction chairman, MK Ofir Katz, and attorney Michael Rabilo. Yoav Horowitz and MK Chili Tropper represented Yashar. Shalom Shlomo also joined the talks as Beyahad's representative.

Following the meeting, the Likud and Yashar issued a joint statement, saying, "The meeting was held in a businesslike atmosphere, and it was agreed that dialogue between the sides would continue".